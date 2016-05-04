May 4 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces 7.0% growth in operating funds from operations in the first quarter of 2016

* Riocan real estate investment trust qtrly operating FFO per unit $0.46

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)