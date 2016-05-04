BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces 7.0% growth in operating funds from operations in the first quarter of 2016
* Riocan real estate investment trust qtrly operating FFO per unit $0.46
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017