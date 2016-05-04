BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Belden Inc
* Belden reports strong results for first quarter 2016
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.72
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $568 million to $588 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.313 billion to $2.363 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.45
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.84 to $3.14
* Q1 revenue $541.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $541.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased full-year adjusted revenues and adjusted EPS guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S