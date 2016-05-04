May 4 Humana Inc
* Humana reports first quarter 2016 financial results;
reaffirms 2016 financial guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Q1 earnings per share $1.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share at least $2.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.86, revenue view $54.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Humana Inc says consolidated revenues (including
investment income) for 1q 2016 were $13.80 billion, a decrease
of $33 million
* Humana reaffirmed adjusted EPS for year ending december
31, 2016
* 1Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 84.8 percent
increased by 170 basis points from 83.1 percent for the prior
year's quarter
* Humana is in process of finalizing plans for its
ACA-compliant individual commercial medical market offerings in
2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Individual medicare advantage membership was 2,807,200 as
of march 31, 2016, up 5 percent, from 2,685,900 at March 31,
2015
* Group medicare advantage membership was 349,200 as of
march 31, 2016, a decrease of 121,700, or 26 percent, from
470,900 at march 31, 2015
* Q1 revenue view $13.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Humana inc says continue to anticipate closing pending
transaction with Aetna in second half of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)