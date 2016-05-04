May 4 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $578.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.4
million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $36 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Approved a 9 pct increase in quarterly dividend, bringing
quarterly dividend per share to $0.18
* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million
* FY 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be
approximately $130 million
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc sees Q2 2016 media revenues,
before barter, approximately $598.3 million to $603.0 million
* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately
$36 million in Q2 of 2016
