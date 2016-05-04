May 4 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem names John Gallina chief financial officer
* Continues to expect net income for full year 2016 to be
greater than $9.65 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Wayne S. Deveydt has decided to step down from position
effective may 31, 2016 due to family commitments and
philanthropic work
* Gallina succeeds Wayne S. Deveydt
* Excluding items, adjusted net income is still expected to
be greater than $10.80 per share for 2016
