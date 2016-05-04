BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc
* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms 2016 full year cffo per diluted share will be in a range of $0.82-$0.88 per common share
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.