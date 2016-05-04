May 4 Meritor Reports Second :
* Quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales fell 5 percent to $821 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.275 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $3.33
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revising its guidance for fiscal year 2016
