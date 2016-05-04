May 4 Rockwell Medical Inc
* Rockwell medical provides update on preparations for
Calcitriol commercial launch
* Contract manufacturer found one of excipients used in
finished product for commercial sale was out of specification
for stability
* Stability issue is not related to active pharmaceutical
ingredient (API) in Calcitriol, supplied by a different
manufacturer
* Working closely with its contract manufacturer to resolve
issue in a timely manner
* Manufacturing issue will require to adjust near-term
expectations for commercial launch of calcitriol in U.S. To Q3
of 2016
