May 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
:
* Melco crown entertainment announces unaudited first
quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.104 billion
* Qtrly group-wide adjusted ebitda was flat compared to q1
of 2015, despite a declining revenue environment in macau.
* Melco crown entertainment limited qtrly net income
attributable to limited per ads $0.073
* Qtrly income attributable to melco crown entertainment
limited per share $0.024
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)