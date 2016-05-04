BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 Sparton Corp
* Sparton Corporation and Engine Capital reach agreement to appoint Alan L. Bazaar and John A. Janitz to company's board of directors
* With these appointments, company's board of directors will be expanded to eight directors
* Under agreement, engine group has agreed, among other things, to vote its shares in support of all of company's director nominees
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing