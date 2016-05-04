BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Keg Royalties Income Fund
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces another distribution increase
* Says gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million for quarter
* Says same store sales in Q1 of 2016 were negatively impacted by calendar shift of new year's eve
* Royalty income increased by $12,000 or 0.2% from $5,859,000 in Q1 2015 to $5,871,000 in Q1 2016
* Says Keg's same store sales were flat in Canada and increased by 2.2% in United States in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017