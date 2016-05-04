BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Mfa Financial Inc
* Mfa financial, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mfa financial inc qtrly net interest income $ 69.9 million versus $ 86 million
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017