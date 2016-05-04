May 4 Drew Industries Expands Internationally With Acquisition Of Italian

* Purchase price was eur 16.3 million ( us$18.8 million )

* Based manufacturer project 2000

* Says after funding this acquisition, drew remains well-positioned to take advantage of other investment opportunities

* Price paid at closing from available cash, plus contingent consideration based on future sales