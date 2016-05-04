BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
May 4 Ardmore Shipping Corp
* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.26
* Quarterly revenue $43.5 million versus $29.6 million
* Ardmore expects 40 scheduled drydock days in q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rddttV) Further company coverage: