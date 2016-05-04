BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
May 4 O2micro International Ltd
* O2micro reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $13 million
* O2micro international ltd says expects revenue to be up flat to up 8 percent sequentially in q2 of fiscal year 2016
* Qtrly gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.09
* Qtrly gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.09

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.08
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing