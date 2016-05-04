May 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical properties trust, inc. Reports 25% growth in first quarter normalized ffo to $0.35 per share

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $135 million versus i/b/e/s view $131.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.29 to $1.33

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.33

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)