BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
Files for non-timely 10-Q
May 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical properties trust, inc. Reports 25% growth in first quarter normalized ffo to $0.35 per share
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $135 million versus i/b/e/s view $131.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.33
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7