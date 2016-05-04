May 4 Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile mini launches senior notes offering

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem in full its existing 7.875% senior notes due 2020

* Says to offer $250 million of senior notes due 2024 in a private offering

* Says notes will be senior unsecured obligations of mobile mini Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)