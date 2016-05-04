BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
May 4 Stoneridge Reports Strong First
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $162.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net new business forecast range revised upward to $232.0 million for 2016-2020, an increase of $53.0 million from february 2016 estimate
* Q1 experienced some sales delays in asian market
* New business launches and sales on track to meet expectations in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rddttV) Further company coverage: