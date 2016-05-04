BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Textainer Group Holdings Limited
* Reports first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $ 128.9 million, down 7.4 percent
* Says expect market conditions during 2016 to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017