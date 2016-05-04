May 4 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels international reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.4 million

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share at least $0.66

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revpar is expected to increase between 3% and 4% for q2 and range between 3.75% and 4.50% for full-year 2016

* Domestic revpar increased 1.2 percent in q1 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)