BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
May 4 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice hotels international reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.4 million
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share at least $0.66
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revpar is expected to increase between 3% and 4% for q2 and range between 3.75% and 4.50% for full-year 2016
* Domestic revpar increased 1.2 percent in q1 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rddttV) Further company coverage: