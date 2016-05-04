BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Nbt Bancorp Inc
* NBT Bancorp Inc. elects new chairman, announces succession plan and expanded executive roles
* Says Dietrich's appointment following retirement of Daryl R. Forsythe
* Says elected president and CEO Martin A. Dietrich to position of chairman on may 3, 2016
* Dietrich also announced his intention to retire from active employment in december 2016
* John Watt Jr will succeed dietrich as chief executive officer of nbt
* Says promotion of John H. Watt, jr. to position of president of bank effective immediately
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017