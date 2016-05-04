May 4 Nbt Bancorp Inc

* NBT Bancorp Inc. elects new chairman, announces succession plan and expanded executive roles

* Says Dietrich's appointment following retirement of Daryl R. Forsythe

* Says elected president and CEO Martin A. Dietrich to position of chairman on may 3, 2016

* Dietrich also announced his intention to retire from active employment in december 2016

* John Watt Jr will succeed dietrich as chief executive officer of nbt

* Says promotion of John H. Watt, jr. to position of president of bank effective immediately