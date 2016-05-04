BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
May 4 Frp Holdings Inc
* Frp holdings, inc. (nasdaq: frph) announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total revenues $9.6 million versus $8.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rddttV) Further company coverage: