BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 TMX Group Ltd
* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - April 2016
* April TMX equities marketplaces volume 14.21 billion versus 12.19 billion
* April daily averages volume 676.6 million versus 580.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: