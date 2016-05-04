BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Glen Burnie Bancorp releases 1Q 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Net interest income after provision for credit losses in Q1 was $2.7 million as compared to $2.7 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: