BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Calian Group Ltd :
* Calian reports second quarter results
* Reported revenues for quarter of $68.1 million, a 12% increase
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $250 million to $280 million
* Expect net profit per share in range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share for fiscal 2016
* Sees adjusted net profit in range of $1.59 to $1.89 per share for fiscal 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view C$1.56, revenue view C$260.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
