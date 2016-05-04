May 4 Calian Group Ltd :

* Calian reports second quarter results

* Reported revenues for quarter of $68.1 million, a 12% increase

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $250 million to $280 million

* Expect net profit per share in range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share for fiscal 2016

* Sees adjusted net profit in range of $1.59 to $1.89 per share for fiscal 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view C$1.56, revenue view C$260.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in C$