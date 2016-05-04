May 4 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd

* Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results

* Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on June 15, 2016

* Qtrly revenue $28.0 million versus $26.8 million

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.13