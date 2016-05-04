BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd
* Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results
* Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on June 15, 2016
* Qtrly revenue $28.0 million versus $26.8 million
* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S