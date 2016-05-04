May 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Hawaiian Electric Industries reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - Qtrly total revenues $550.96 million versus $637.86 million

* Q1 revenue view $588.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Qtrly core EPS of $0.31

* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - American Savings Bank continues to expect to meet its target of mid-single digit loan growth for full year