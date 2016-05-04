BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Phillips 66 :
* Phillips 66 announces 12.5 percent increase in quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.63 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S