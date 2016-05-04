BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Chesapeake Utilities corporation raises dividend by 6.1 percent
* Board's action raises annualized dividend $0.07 per share from $1.15 per share to $1.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base