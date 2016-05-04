BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Deluxe Corp
* Deluxe corporation declares dividend and announces new $300 million share repurchase program
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on company's outstanding common stock
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base