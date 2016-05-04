May 4 Quicklogic Corp

* Quicklogic announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 52 percent to $3.0 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)