BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Quicklogic Corp
* Quicklogic announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue fell 52 percent to $3.0 million
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base