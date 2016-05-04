BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Craft Brew Alliance Inc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results highlighting 19% growth for Kona Brewing and completion of major strategic brewery enhancements
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Craft brew alliance inc says reconfirming previously issued guidance regarding anticipated full year 2016 results
* Qtrly net sales $39.2 million versus $41.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base