BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice Q1 revenue $3 million
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 4 Linamar Corp
* Linamar delivers another strong quarter of record results and double digit top and bottom line growth
* Qtrly sales $1.52 billion versus $1.28 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.94
BOGOTA, May 16 Mining could become Colombia's economic growth engine with investments of at least $1.5 billion a year over the next five years if the government guarantees legal certainty to businesses, the industry's top representative said on Tuesday.