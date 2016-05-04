BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Whitecap Resources Inc
* Whitecap Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.22; qtrly total average daily production 43,024 boe/d versus 38,351 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S