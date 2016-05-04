BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
May 4 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.41
Q1 FFO per share c$0.41

Net operating income from same assets for three months ended March 31, 2016 , was $40.1 million versus $41.0 million for same period in 2015
* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2017 financial results