BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q
* Immune Pharmaceuticals says time required to prepare 2016 10-K resulted in delay in filing of form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Further company coverage:
May 4 Immunomedics Inc
* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results and clinical program developments
* Q3 revenue $900,000 versus $1.2 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals says time required to prepare 2016 10-K resulted in delay in filing of form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Further company coverage:
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers