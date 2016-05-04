BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice Q1 revenue $3 million
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 4 Central Garden & Pet Co
* Central garden & pet company announces highest quarterly revenues in its history
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 sales $541.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $528.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises adjusted eps guidance to $1.10 or higher for fy 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
BOGOTA, May 16 Mining could become Colombia's economic growth engine with investments of at least $1.5 billion a year over the next five years if the government guarantees legal certainty to businesses, the industry's top representative said on Tuesday.