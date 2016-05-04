May 4 NN Inc :

* NN Inc reports first quarter 2016 results in line with company guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $212.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $211.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S