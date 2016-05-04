May 4 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports business and financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $5.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $8.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S