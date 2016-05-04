BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Equinix Inc
* Equinix reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $844.2 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $2.98
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $893 million to $899 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: