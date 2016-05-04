May 4 Webmd Health Corp

* Webmd announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.81 to $1.93

* Sees q2 revenue $163 million to $166 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $695 million to $708 million

* Q1 revenue $158.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $156.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $697.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Webmd health corp sees fy adjusted ebitda to be approximately $224 million to $232 million , an increase of 16% to 20% from prior year

* Webmd health corp sees q2 net income to be approximately $16.5 million to $18 million , an increase of approximately 23% to 35% from prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)