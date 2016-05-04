BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Myr Group Inc
* Announces First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $253.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results