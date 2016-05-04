BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Avinger Inc
* Avinger, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 117 percent to $4.5 million
* Sees 2016 loss per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Sees 2016 revenue $25 million to $30 million
* Q1 revenue view $3.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share $1.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results