May 4 Performant Financial Corp

* Performant Financial Corporation announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $130.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating expectation to achieve 2016 revenue of $125 million to $135 million