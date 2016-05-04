BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice Q1 revenue $3 million
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 4 Performant Financial Corp
* Performant Financial Corporation announces financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue $38.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $130.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating expectation to achieve 2016 revenue of $125 million to $135 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage: