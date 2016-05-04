May 4 (Reuters) -

* Tearlab Corporation Reports Q1 16 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $6.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 15 to 20 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says believes will start realizing full impact of annualized operating expense reduction of $12.9 million

* Says expects cash burn under its new operating model for remainder of 2016 to be in range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)