BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred Biosciences submits Kind-010 new animal drug application technical section for chemistry, manufacturing, and controls to FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S