BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 Agree Realty Corp
* Agree Realty announces common stock offering
* Says offering 2.25 million common shares
* Says offering 2.25 million common shares

* Commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall