May 4 Arris International Plc

* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.06

* Q1 revenue $1.615 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion

* Order backlog at end of q1 2016 was $1,335.1 million as compared to $725.7 million and $715.8 million at end of q1 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S