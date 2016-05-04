BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Arris International Plc
* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.06
* Q1 revenue $1.615 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion
* Order backlog at end of q1 2016 was $1,335.1 million as compared to $725.7 million and $715.8 million at end of q1 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S