BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Sequenom Inc :
* Sequenom Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $27.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 39% compared to gross margin of 49% for q1 of 2015
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing