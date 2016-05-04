May 4 Sequenom Inc :

* Sequenom Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $27.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 39% compared to gross margin of 49% for q1 of 2015