BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Omega Protein Corp :
* Omega Protein completes previously announced strategic review; announces authorization of $40 million share repurchase program
* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company's operating cash flows and revolving credit facility
* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company's operating cash flows and revolving credit facility
* Continues to move forward with previously announced investment of $18 million in projects in animal nutrition business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S