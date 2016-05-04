May 4 Omega Protein Corp :

* Omega Protein completes previously announced strategic review; announces authorization of $40 million share repurchase program

* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company's operating cash flows and revolving credit facility

* Continues to move forward with previously announced investment of $18 million in projects in animal nutrition business